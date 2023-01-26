Israel cracks down on illegal Palestinian water connections

Israel’s Civil Administration arrests Palestinian Arabs over water theft, after illegal water connections to Israeli infrastructure discovered.

By TPS

Earlier this week, the water department of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration, in cooperation with the inspection unit and the security forces, carried out multiple enforcement operations in several Palestinian Authority population centers, including in the Jericho area, against water theft and illegal water connections throughout Judea and Samaria.

During the operation, three suspects were arrested and brought in for questioning.

As part of the crack down, three pirated connections to Israel’s Mekorot national water carrier’s regional pipeline were disconnected. Authorities said the estimated annual value of the water thefts can reach up to approximately NIS 4.5 million.

The first enforcement operation took place near the Tevatz military base, during which four illegal connections were disconnected.

The second was carried out in the village of Bardala, during which two illegal water connections were cut off, which were stolen from the water pipeline of the Mekorot company – which could endanger the regular water supply in the area.

Water Staff Officer in the Civil Administration, Roy Assig: “The Civil Administration sees great importance in the enforcement of these waters in Judea and Samaria, and will continue to act as much as it can in order to stop this phenomenon and provide proper water infrastructure for the residents. We will continue to act hard against the criminals who harm the fabric and quality of life of the residents, and we will also continue to act for the well-being of the residents of Judea and Samaria.”