Israel demolishes home of IDF soldier’s killer

Palestinians inspect the house of Kamal Jouri that was demolished by Israeli security forces in the city of Shechem/Nablus, June 22, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The IDF also mapped for destruction the homes of the terrorists who killed four Israeli civilians near Eli.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces demolished the home of Palestinian terrorist Kamel Jouri in Shechem (Nablus) on Thursday morning.

Jouri and another terrorist killed Staff-Sgt. Ido Baruch, 21, in a drive-by shooting near Shavei Shomron in northern Samaria in February.

During Thursday’s demolition operation in the city’s Mahfiya neighborhood, explosives were thrown and shots were fired at Israeli troops. Stones and burning tires were also thrown.

Israeli forces last week demolished the Nablus home of the second terrorist, Osama Tawil.

Last month, the IDF mapped for demolition the home, also in Nablus, of Hasam Bassam Bashir Aslim, who directed the attack.

Baruch was securing a civilian march near Shavei Shomron when he was shot from a moving vehicle. He was evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where he died of his wounds.

Israeli forces arrested Tawil and Jouri in February.

Homes of Eli terrorists mapped for demolition

On Wednesday night, the IDF mapped for demolition the homes of the terrorists who killed four Israeli civilians and wounded four others near the town of Eli in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Muhannad Faleh Shehadeh, 24, and Khaled Mustafa Sabah, 25, were members of Hamas. Both came from the village of Urif, near Nablus.

The attack took place at the entrance to a restaurant at a gas station on Route 60 located below Eli, which is north of Ramallah and south of Nablus (Shechem).

Shehadeh was shot dead by an Israeli civilian at the scene of the attack, while Sabrah fled the scene in a stolen vehicle which he abandoned for a taxi. He was killed by Israeli special forces some two hours after the attack.

Six terror suspects apprehended in Judea and Samaria

IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Border Police forces arrested six terror suspects throughout Judea and Samaria and in the Jordan Valley region overnight Wednesday.

Four of the suspects were captured during operations in the villages of Doha, Ubeidiya, Silwad and the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem.

Violent clashes erupted in Doha, and the fighters responded with non-lethal measures to disperse rioters, according to the IDF. During the operation in the Dheisheh refugee camp, suspects threw stones and launched fireworks at the forces.

The fifth suspect, a resident of the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, was involved in shooting attacks against IDF forces, according to the military.

The final suspect was arrested in Hebron. Three guns, ammunition and radios were found during the operation, according to the IDF.

No Israeli casualties were reported.