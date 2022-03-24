Israel guilty of ‘apartheid, torture,’ says outrageous UN Human Rights report

An anti-Israel ‘apartheid wall’ at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. (Students for Justice in Palestine at UTK Facebook page)

Report makes no mention of the historical connection of Jews to Israel or Palestinian terror groups.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Israel is guilty of apartheid, torture, and racial exploitation of Arabs and should be held accountable by the international community for these alleged human rights violations, wrote Canadian legal scholar Michael Lynk in an upcoming report for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Lynk, who has served as “Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967” to the UNHRC since 2016, is expected to release the full findings of his final report for the international body on Thursday.

“With the eyes of the international community wide open, Israel has imposed upon Palestine an apartheid reality in a post-apartheid world,” Lynk wrote, according to excerpts from the report obtained by Hebrew-language media.

Israel must “abandon the fever-dream of settler colonialism and recognize the freedom of the indigenous people,” Lynk wrote, glossing over the historical connection of Jews to Israel.

“The political system of entrenched rule in the occupied Palestinian territory, which endows one racial-national-ethnic group with substantial rights, benefits and privileges while intentionally subjecting another group to live behind walls, checkpoints and under a permanent military rule… satisfies the prevailing evidentiary standard for the existence of apartheid,” the report continued.

The report made no mention of Palestinian terror groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad or terror attacks perpetrated by Arab citizens of Israel, but it charged that “torture continues to be used in practice by Israel against Palestinians in detention.”

Neither did it mention the Palestinian Authority’s torture of its own people, as noted by Arab journalist Khaled Abu Toameh, among others.

A new Israeli government initiative to grant tens of thousands of work permits to Gazans, which would enable them to work in Israel for significantly higher wages and benefits, is evidence of the Jewish State’s “exploitation of labor of a racial group,” Lynk suggested in his report.

Overlooking the fact that the Strip is a self-governing entity with no internal Israeli civilian or military presence and a shared border with Egypt, Lynk charged that Israel uses Gaza for the “indefinite warehousing of an unwanted population of two million Palestinians.”

At the end of his report, Lynk, who has a long history of anti-Israel bias, recommended that the UN and international community officially designate Israel as an apartheid state and officially enter that label onto the UNHRC record and website.