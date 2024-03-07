Israel returns 47 dead bodies to Gaza, were thought to be hostages

Workers at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv where hundreds of dead bodies arrived since the start of the war with Gaza, October 18, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After removing dozens of bodies from the Nassar Hospital in Khan Younis last month, Israel has returned the corpses to Gaza for burial.

The corpses were taken to Israel for a thorough examination, and after it was determined they were the remains of Palestinians, they were brought back to Gaza on Thursday.

In total, there were 47 bodies taken for examination to Israel and returned.

In mid-February, the IDF entered Nassar Hospital with “credible intel” that Hamas was hiding the bodies of hostages there.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, “We have credible intelligence from a number of sources, including from released hostages, indicating that Hamas held hostages at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser hospital facility.”

Hamas regularly uses hospitals for its terrorist activities as well as other civilian centers such as mosques and schools. They know Israel is reluctant to operate in these areas and that the global public relations fallout when Israel does launch a mission inside of these places is often intense and negative.

Hagari explained, “As was proven with the Shifa Hospital, Rantisi Hospital, Al Amal Hospital; and many other hospitals across Gaza, Hamas systematically uses hospitals as terror hubs.”

He cited the fact that “over 85 percent of major medical facilities in Gaza” were used by Hamas as locations for the terror group’s activities.

Hagari said that the IDF was sending troops who had ‘specified training’ on how to deal with an enemy using civilians as human shields, as Hamas does frequently, especially inside of hospitals.

He added, “A key objective as defined by our military mission is to ensure that the Nasser hospital continues its important function of treating Gazan patients.”