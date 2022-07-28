Israel sends thousands of instant meals to refugees in Ukraine

Earlier this month, Israel sent equipment to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine, the second such shipment since Russia invaded the country.

By TPS

Israel shipped on Wednesday 25,000 instant meals to Kharkiv, as part of continuing Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Humanitarian cargo will be delivered to other Ukrainian cities in the near future, Israel’s embassy in Ukraine announced.

Earlier this month, Israel sent equipment to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine, including 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of protective suits for mine clearance, 1,000 gas masks and tens of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) filters, the second such shipment since Russia invaded the country.

Israel’s previous mobilization to transfer extensive humanitarian and medical assistance to Ukraine includes flying children with cancer to Israel for treatment, sending the fully-equipped and staffed Kochav Meir field hospital and then donating the equipment, medicines, ambulances, food, generators and more.

Ukraine has demanded that Israel equip it with military gear. Seeking to avoid a clash with Russia, Israel has lent its support to Ukraine while maintaining a semblance of neutrality and has transferred tons of equipment in civilian aid.