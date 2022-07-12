Israel sends more protective gear to Ukraine

The equipment was acquired by the Ministry of Defense and will be delivered over the next several weeks.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israel is sending another shipment of protective gear to Ukraine, as the end of the war is nowhere in sight.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved on Tuesday the delivery of additional equipment to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine, including 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of protective suits for mine clearance, 1,000 gas masks, and tens of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) filters.

The Ministry of Defense has sent in the past protective gear to Ukraine.

Israel’s previous mobilization to transfer extensive humanitarian and medical assistance to Ukraine includes flying children with cancer to Israel for treatment, sending the fully-equipped and staffed Kochav Meir field hospital and then donating the equipment, medicines, ambulances, food, generators and more.

Ukraine has demanded that Israel equip it with military gear. Seeking to avoid a clash with Russia, Israel has lent its support to Ukraine while maintaining a semblance of neutrality and has transferred tons of equipment in civilian aid.