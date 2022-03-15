Israel to deploy $6.4 million field hospital in Ukraine, named after Golda Meir

Sheba medical center workers training at a model of a field hospital similar to that scheduled to be set up in Ukraine, March 8, 2022. (Flash90)

By Sharon Wrobel, The Algemeiner

The Israeli government on Monday approved the deployment of a $6.4 million field hospital in western Ukraine to provide aid and medical assistance to refugees.

The one-month humanitarian mission is named “Kochav Meir” (Shining Star) in honor of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine and became somewhat of a local hero since Russia’s invasion of the country.

Meir also founded Israel’s development and aid agency Mashav, which is spearheading the project.

“Israel is part of the world, and the world is going through difficult and tumultuous times,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “We are managing this complex crisis with sensitivity, responsibility and are making an effort to offer assistance however we can.”

The hospital will operate with the help of Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, the Schneider Center, the Clalit Health Insurance Fund, and a delegation of medical and nursing personnel from across the health system.

It will include several divisions, including a children’s ward, a maternity ward and delivery room, an emergency ward, a primary care clinic, an outpatient clinic, and a command center. Laboratory and imaging capabilities, including X-ray labs, will be available, as well as remote medicine technologies pioneered by Sheba.

The mission will be funded by the Health Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Foreign Ministry, with the assistance of the Schusterman Foundation and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

“Our humanity is measured first and foremost in times of crisis,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz. “We are committed in every possible way to help the Ukrainian people who are under brutal attack.”

Earlier this month, Israel announced that it will supply six large generators to the Lviv hospital to ensure continuous operation in case of power outages. Its Health Ministry also sent planes with medical equipment and medicine to Ukraine.

Separately, Mashav and Israel’s Education Ministry said on Monday that they held a virtual meeting with over 500 special education teachers from Ukraine to share tools for assisting children in special education settings to cope with traumatic situations.