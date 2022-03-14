IDF deploying troops to help with Ukrainian refugees

The government is enlisting the help of Russian- and Ukrainian-speaking soldiers as tens of thousands are expected to arrive.

By TPS

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Temano Sheta published on Monday a program that will have IDF soldiers operating as part of the assistance to new immigrants and refugees from Ukraine and Russia arriving at Ben Gurion Airport.

Following the significant increase in the number of olim (new immigrants) and those entitled to return to Israel from Ukraine and Russia due to the fighting, the government is enlisting the help of Russian- and Ukrainian-speaking soldiers to assist immigrants at Ben Gurion Airport.

The soldiers will assist in the absorption procedures but will not be authorized to perform any action themselves that involves exercising discretion to obtain immigrant status, registration in the population registry, or any other benefit.

Israel is expecting the flow of tens of thousands of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Russians fleeing the country following the financial and democratic deterioration offset by the war and sanctions leveled by the West.

Some 8,000 refugees have arrived in Israel in the past two weeks, including about 600 on four flights on Sunday, and tens of thousands more are expected to come in the coming weeks.