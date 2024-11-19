Israel to back lifting US sanctions on Syria, Russia – report

Israel reportedly proposes deal under which Jerusalem would back lifting of US sanctions on Syria, in exchange for cutting off weapons supply to Hezbollah.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has offered to help Syria secure the lifting of American sanctions on the Assad regime as part of a larger deal to distance Damascus from Iran and curb the flow of weapons to the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, according to a report Tuesday.

The Lebanon-based daily Al Jounhouria reported Tuesday that Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently proposed such a quid pro quo arrangement during a recent visit to Moscow.

Under the alleged proposal, Israel would commit to working to secure the removal of some key American sanctions on the Assad regime in Syria, in exchange for the Assad government’s agreement to actively work to prevent the transfer of weapons through Syrian territory to Hezbollah.

Currently, a significant portion of Iranian weapons transfers to Hezbollah take place via several routes from Syria, including through the Qalamoun Mountains, through the Damascus-Beirut highway via the Bekaa Valley, as well as on ships and aircraft departing Syrian ports and airfields.

The proposed deal would also ensure Russia’s involvement in blocking the transfer of weapons via Syria to Hezbollah.

Tuesday’s report claimed that Dermer has vowed to lobby the Biden administration to suspend some sanctions against the Syrian government, as well as a number of Syrian and Russian companies.

This is not the first time Israel has reportedly agreed to back the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria in exchange for assistance in blocking weapons transfers to Hezbollah.

A similar proposal was made during the first Trump administration, fueling speculation that Trump’s victory in the November 5th vote may be behind Israel’s renewed interest in attempting such an arrangement.