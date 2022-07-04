Israeli forces arrest 13 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria

Arrests made as IDF’s Operation Wave Breaker against Palestinian terror groups continues.

By TPS

The IDF and other Israeli forces conducted counterterrorism activities on Sunday night in several locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Dahariya, Rashida, Iskaka, and the city of Shechem (Nablus), which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

IDF troops operated in the city of Ramallah and arrested two wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity.

Forces operating in the town of Beituniya arrested one suspect while encountering Palestinians throwing rocks and firebombs.

Undercover operatives and Special Forces operating in the city of Jenin in Samaria arrested two wanted men suspected of terrorist activity. During the operation, terrorists threw explosives and shot at the forces.

Forces operated in the villages of Sweika and arrested another wanted man, located and confiscated two handguns and other weapons parts.

Three wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity were arrested during an operation in the villages of Abu Najim, Khirbet Safa and the Al Arub refugee camp in the Gush Etzion area.

In the village of Beit Sira, the forces arrested three wanted persons. A number of weapons were also seized at the scene.

There were no Israeli casualties. A total of 13 wanted persons were arrested. Another four terror suspects were arrested on Saturday night

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.