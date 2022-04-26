Operation Wave Breaker: IDF arrests 11 terror suspects

The Fatah movement announced a strike following the incident.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

IDF soldiers and Israeli security forces continued intelligence-based counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria on Monday night, arresting 11 terror suspects.

Overnight, the IDF, the Shin Bet security service, and Special Forces operated in several locations throughout Judea and Samaria to arrest suspects involved in terrorist activities, including in the villages of Qabatiya, Brookin, Habla, and Talpit.

During the operation, 11 suspects were arrested and transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

There were no Israeli casualties.

A special unit operated in the Aqaba Jaber refugee camp, located near Jericho. During the arrest, a violent riot developed, during which three Arabs were wounded by IDF gunfire, one of whom died of his wounds. The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health identified the man as Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20. The Fatah movement announced a strike in the area following the incident.

The PA’s WAFA official news agency reported that in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, the Israeli forces arrested four suspects, including released prisoner Muhammad Amer Hanaysha, Youssef Ali Kamil, Osama Adel Smadi, and Hatem Abdel Rahman Hanaysh, and shot another three during the clashes.

Israel launched Operation Wave Breaker after it experienced four severe terror attacks in recent weeks.

In the latest attack, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist from Yabed shot and killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In the second attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Beersheba, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis. Jerusalem has been the scene of several attacks as well.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for further violence, especially toward the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan, and following the first anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, which was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the Month of Ramadan.

Operation Wave Breaker is expected to last at least until after Israel’s Independence Day.