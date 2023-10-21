Israeli forces nab four Gazans hiding in Beersheba

Israeli security forces arrest four Gazans hiding out in an apartment in Beersheva, a city in southern Israel, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Israel Police)

Authorities did not reveal whether the Palestinians were involved in the Oct. 7 cross-border mass invasion by Hamas terrorists.

By JNS

Israeli security forces arrested four Gazans on Friday who were hiding in an apartment in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

Border Police officers acted upon intelligence indicating the Gazans were staying in Israel illegally, according to a statement by authorities.

The four were taken for questioning.

The statement did not reveal whether the four individuals were involved in Hamas’s Oct. 7 cross-border invasion in which 1,400 people were massacred in Israel and more than 4,000 wounded with as many as 200 civilians taken hostage to the Gaza Strip.

Beersheba is located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has not ruled out the possibility that Hamas terrorists remain in the country.

“We have not finished scanning [the Gaza border area] yet,” Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Thursday.

He noted that troops on Wednesday located and captured a Palestinian terrorist—tired and hungry—who was attempting to return to Gaza.

Hagari stressed that there have been no additional infiltrations of Israel in the past few days.

On Tuesday, an unarmed Gazan was caught near the Israeli city of Netivot, about eight miles from the Strip, and taken to the local police station for questioning. It is thought that he entered Israel as part of the mass border infiltration.

Also on Tuesday, Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem said that it was refusing to treat a Hamas terrorist. The hospital said that security officials had attempted to admit the terrorist during the night, but that he was refused entry and thrown out of the building.