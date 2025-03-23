Israeli minister calls to bomb Hamas food warehouses, electric infrastructure

‘What a normal country would do’ – National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calls on IDF to engage in total war on Gaza, including bombing Hamas food warehouses and Gaza’s electric infrastructure to force release of hostages.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Israeli security official called Sunday on the IDF to engage in total war against the Gaza Strip in order to force Hamas and other terror groups in the coastal enclave to return the remaining 59 hostages.

Speaking with Kan Reshet Bet radio, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) proposed bombing Hamas-controlled food storage centers in the Gaza Strip, along with attacks on the Strip’s electric infrastructure.

“The hostages in Gaza are my brothers,” Ben-Gvir said. “I think that in order to secure their return, we now need to bomb Hamas’ food stores. They have enough stores for five months.”

“The hostages who returned told us that they did not eat, even though they brought in tons of food trucks. I urge the Prime Minister: Let’s bomb all the food stores in Gaza, all the power lines in Gaza. Why are there lights in Gaza? There must not be a single light.”

“My security ideas have proven themselves, if they had listened to me before, there might not have been October 7th. While I said to bomb Gaza – people here were living in an illusion.”

Ben-Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit faction bolted the government in January in protest of the ceasefire deal with Hamas, returned last week, days after the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas forces in Gaza.

After returning to the National Security Ministry, Ben-Gvir defended his brief departure.

“When I left, I said, ‘I am a man of principles’ and Otzma Yehudit stood by these principles – it was a reckless deal, so we left. When they renewed the war, we returned. I believe the prime minister thinks I was right.”

“We returned to fighting because Hamas does not want to release any hostages, we went back on the offensive because Hamas is violating the agreements. I did not like the agreement from the beginning, which is why I resigned from the government.”

“We must remember that there is one side here, which is a murderous terrorist organization. The blame lies solely with it and we need to destroy it to the ground. That’s what a normal country would do.”