Jerusalem: Police arrest 12 Arabs involved in riots

These arrests join several others in recent days, the police noted.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Jerusalem’s police arrested over the weekend 12 Arabs who are suspected of involvement in riots in the capital in recent days.

In recent days, apparently utilizing the stormy and snowy weather in the city, Arab rioters attacked Jews, police forces, the light rail system, and motorists.

The police stated that during its operation, 12 suspects were arrested on Saturday night in eastern Jerusalem, including six minors and other suspects in their 20s, residents of the neighborhoods of Issawiya and a-Tur.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in riots that included throwing rocks and objects at police vehicles last week. During the arrests, another suspect, a resident of Issawiya, was arrested after attacking police on the spot.

One suspect was arrested Wednesday night after throwing stones at the light rail in the north of the city, and another suspect was apprehended after throwing a stone at a policewoman who was injured but did not require medical attention.

A Muslim man was arrested by Jerusalem’s police on Thursday after he was caught building a rocket from snow and displaying a Hamas flag on the Temple Mount.

Footage of the incident seen by TPs shows a man building a rocket-shaped snow figure, with the letters “M-75” etched on it in black, and Hamas’ green flag wrapped around it. Police forces were alerted to the site and arrested a suspect.

At Sha’ar Scehem (Damascus Gate) at the entrance to the Old City, Arabs took to the city’s walls, flew a PLO flag and threw rocks at police.

The detention of 13 of the suspects arrested in recent days was extended in court over the weekend.