Israeli teenager murdered in terror attack, riots break out in Judea and Samaria

Benjamin Achimeir, 14 disappeared while shepherding at his outpost on Friday, and his body was found on Saturday after he was murdered by terrorists.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A teenage shepherd was murdered by terrorists, and in response, riots broke out in Judea and Samaria towns.

Benjamin Achimeir, 14 disappeared while shepherding at his outpost on Friday, and his mutilated body was found on Saturday after his having been murdered by terrorists, according to the IDF and Shin Bet.

Following the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement, “The abominable murder of the boy Binyamin Achimair is a serious crime. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

“IDF and Shin Bet forces are in an extensive pursuit of the despicable murderers and all those who cooperated with them,” he said.

“We will get to the murderers and their helpers as we do to anyone who harms the citizens of the State of Israel,” Netanyahu added.

While the shepherd was missing, residents of Judea and Samaria reached the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, set houses and cars on fire.

One Palestinian died in the riots and 25 additional Palestinians were wounded.

After the body of the teenage shepherd was discovered, additional riots broke out with people returning to al-Mughayyir’s outskirts to burn cars and houses.

In the second wave of attacks, three Palestinians were injured, one critically.

In the nearby village of Douma, settlers burned several homes and six Palestinians were injured in shootings.

Israeli rights group Yesh Din alleged that some dozen villages were attacked throughout the day.

Dozens of Israelis were injured in the clashes.

The IDF announced, “Many forces” were deployed to quell the riots and added, “As of now, all the incidents have ended.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted: “I appeal to the public, let the security forces act quickly in the hunt for the terrorists. Acts of revenge will make it difficult for our soldiers in their mission. The law must not be taken into one’s own hands.”