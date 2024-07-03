IDF demolishes the home of child-murdering terrorist

A video of the house demolition released by the IDF Spokesperson’s office showed the three-story home reduced to a pile of rubble.



By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli army destroyed a home belonging to a Palestinian man who brutally murdered a 14-year-old Israeli boy on Wednesday.

In the early hours of the morning, armed soldiers, accompanied by IDF bulldozers, excavators, and other heavy vehicles, cordoned off the terrorist’s home in the Palestinian Authority-administered village of Duma, south of Nablus (Schem.)

A video of the house demolition released by the IDF Spokesperson’s office showed the three-story home reduced to a pile of rubble.

The demolition proceeded according to plan and no troops were injured in the process, the IDF said in a statement.

A resident of the home, Ahmed Dawabsha, murdered 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir in April.

Achimeir left Malachei Shalom, a Jewish town south of Duma, to tend to his flock of sheep in a rural area outside of the community.

On April 12th, he was reported missing by his family after failing to return home.

His body, which showed signs he was murdered in a terrorist attack, was discovered a day later.

After a manhunt that lasted nearly two weeks, the Shin Bet intelligence agency arrested Dawabsha, 21.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, Dawabsha “implicated himself” in the attack.

The demolition of Dawabsha’s family home came on the orders of the head of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen Yehuda Fox.

The terrorist’s family had launched an appeal aimed at overturning the demolition order, but a court rejected their petition.

Shocking security camera footage from the time of the attack, recently made public, showed Dawabsha lurking near the entrance to Malachei Shalom, armed with a knife.

“The footage showing the terrorist casually wandering with a knife, waiting for his next victim, highlights a significant lapse” in the investigation process for missing persons in Judea and Samaria, said MK Tzvi Sukkot.

“Real-time release of this footage could have expedited many processes.”