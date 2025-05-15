Netanyahu accuses Macron of ‘standing with Hamas’

French President and Israeli Prime Minister trade condemnations over Israel’s continuing siege on the Gaza Strip, which Macron dubbed “shameful” and “unacceptable.”

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron traded condemnations Wednesday over Israel’s ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip, and the barring of aid into the coastal enclave.

Since the collapse of the six-week ceasefire between the Hamas terror organization and Israel on March 2nd, and Hamas’ refusal to extend the truce with additional hostage releases, Israel has barred the transfer of aid to the Gaza Strip, a move Israel said was taken in order to pressure the Islamist terror group and deny it resources.

However, the ongoing blockade has drawn criticism from some Western powers, including the Macron government.

On Wednesday, Macron condemned the ongoing siege and called on the Trump administration to pressure Israel to resume aid transfers.

Macron took aim at Netanyahu personally, calling his behavior “shameful” and his government’s actions “unacceptable.”

“What the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is doing is unacceptable,” Macron told TF1.

“There is no water, no medicine, the wounded cannot get out, the doctors cannot get in. What he is doing is shameful.”

“We need the United States. President Trump has the levers. I have had tough words with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I got angry, but they don’t depend on us, they depend on American weapons.”

Later on Wednesday, Netanyahu fired back, accusing Macron of “standing with” the Hamas terror organization.

“Macron has once again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organization and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels,” Netanyahu said in a statement issue by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Israel is engaged in a multi-front war for its very existence following the horrific massacre committed by Hamas against innocent people on October 7th, including the murder and kidnapping of dozens of French nationals.”

“Instead of supporting the Western democratic camp fighting the Islamist terrorist organizations and calling for the release of the hostages, Macron is once again demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism.”

“Israel will not stop and will not surrender.”

The dustup comes a month after Macron publicly called for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“I’m reading all sorts of things here about our intentions for Gaza,” Macron tweeted. “Here is France’s position—it is clear: Yes to peace. Yes to Israel’s security. Yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas.”

Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, responded a day later, tweeting: “Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!”

Netanyahu issued a statement calling Macron’s post “severely mistaken,” and in a telephone conversation with the French leader, warned that the establishment of a Palestinian state would serve as a reward for terrorism and the October 7th invasion.