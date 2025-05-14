WATCH: Iranian FM fumes at Trump for calling Tehran a ‘regional threat’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at President Trump for labeling Iran a “regional threat,” accusing him of engaging in a “masterful propaganda” to deflect attention from what he claimed was the real aggressor in the region—Israel.

‘Pure deception. Masterful propaganda’ — Iranian FM Araghchi claps back at Trump calling Iran a ‘regional threat’ ‘Who killed 60,000 Gazans? Who is attacking Lebanon, Syria, Yemen? All of this is ignored & they try to present Iran as a threat’ Who wins this argument? https://t.co/BbZtQREOEU pic.twitter.com/qWUYH1DV7R — RT (@RT_com) May 14, 2025