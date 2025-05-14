WATCH: Iranian FM fumes at Trump for calling Tehran a ‘regional threat’ May 14, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-fm-fumes-at-trump-for-calling-tehran-a-regional-threat/ Email Print Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at President Trump for labeling Iran a “regional threat,” accusing him of engaging in a “masterful propaganda” to deflect attention from what he claimed was the real aggressor in the region—Israel.‘Pure deception. Masterful propaganda’ — Iranian FM Araghchi claps back at Trump calling Iran a ‘regional threat’‘Who killed 60,000 Gazans? Who is attacking Lebanon, Syria, Yemen?All of this is ignored & they try to present Iran as a threat’Who wins this argument? https://t.co/BbZtQREOEU pic.twitter.com/qWUYH1DV7R— RT (@RT_com) May 14, 2025 Abbas AraghchiDonald TrumpIran