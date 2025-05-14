WATCH: ‘Hamas is part of the Palestinian people,’ says PA vice president

Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh claimed Hamas cannot be defeated militarily, insisting they are part of the Palestinian people and must integrate into the PLO and hand over control of Gaza and become political partners.

