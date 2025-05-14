Search

WATCH: BBC host slammed for sharing antisemitic rat cartoon in anti-Israel post

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bbc-host-slammed-for-sharing-antisemitic-rat-cartoon-in-anti-israel-post/
Email Print

BBC host Gary Lineker is under fire for sharing an anti-Israel video featuring a rat illustration, sparking backlash from British Jews and renewed calls for his firing over repeated violations of the BBC’s hate speech policy.

>