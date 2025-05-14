WATCH: BBC host slammed for sharing antisemitic rat cartoon in anti-Israel post

BBC host Gary Lineker is under fire for sharing an anti-Israel video featuring a rat illustration, sparking backlash from British Jews and renewed calls for his firing over repeated violations of the BBC’s hate speech policy.

The boss of the BBC, Two-tier Tim Davie, is sitting on his hands again.

Is he too scared or too dim to understand what @GaryLineker is saying here?

This antisemitic post (note the rat) on Linekar’s Instagram cannot be defended.

Yet he has demanded to stay to present the… pic.twitter.com/RDi9CDoo82

— Sean McGinty (@seanmcginty) May 13, 2025