‘Jews are the problem’: Former US congresswoman promotes antisemitic black nationalist crossover event

Former Democratic congresswoman Cynthia McKinney promotes crossover event featuring antisemitic black nationalist author alongside white supremacist David Duke.

By Andrew Bernard, The Algemeiner

Cynthia McKinney, a former US congresswoman and 2008 presidential nominee for the Green Party, on Monday promoted a livestream event featuring notorious white supremacist David Duke and the black nationalist author of a book called Jews Are The Problem.

“I know where I’ll be and what I’ll be watching at 6:00 pm EASTERN time today!” McKinney posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Her post included a promotional image of an event with the question “Can Black people and White people work together to defeat our common enemy?” written above a large Star of David and a photo of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the US.

Duke is a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan who has been described by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as “perhaps America’s most well-known racist and antisemite.”

The other co-host of the event, Ayo Kimathi, has been described by the ADL as an “antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ Black nationalist extremist” who makes appearances on podcasts and other media forums with white supremacists, often finding common ground over a shared hatred of Jews. His 2022 book, Jews Are The Problem, blames Jews for COVID-19, feminism, pornography, and a host of other real or imagined societal problems.

McKinney — who served in the US House of Representatives from 1993 to 2003 and again from 2005 to 2007 as a Georgia Democrat before running for president in 2008 as the Green Party candidate — has a long and prodigious history of promoting antisemitic and other conspiracies, including Holocaust denial.

In recent days, McKinney has also waded into the controversy between X/Twitter owner Elon Musk and the ADL.

“Elon Musk is telling the truth if he felt as if they were trying to ‘shake’ him down,” she said after claiming that the “pro-Israel lobby” had pressured her campaign donors. “That’s what they do […] ask [Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving] who had to donate money to make his problem with them go somewhat away.”

Last year, Irving, a professional basketball player, was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets, his team at the time, after he promoted the antisemitic film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which accuses Jews of being responsible for the slave trade and controlling the media. The film also peddles other antisemitic tropes and conspiracies.

McKinney recently said that “we know that the Jews represented by AIPAC [the American Israel Public Affairs Committee] and ADL have a problem with strongly opinionated Black men” and that “Zionists run Washington.”