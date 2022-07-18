Jill Biden: Joe’s ‘hopes and plans’ for presidency derailed because ‘so many things were thrown his way’

First Lady Jill Biden looks on as President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, June 25, 2022. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The First Lady blamed gun violence, the war in Ukraine, and SCOTUS striking Roe v. Wade for sidetracking her husband.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

In remarks that beggar belief, First Lady Jill Biden complained to a room full of Democratic donors that her husband’s “hopes and plans” for his presidency were dashed when “so many things were thrown his way.”

“[The President] had so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do, but every time you turned around, he had to address the problems of the moment,” the First Lady said at a private Democratic National Committee fundraiser in in Nantucket, Mass., on Saturday, CNN reported.

“He’s just had so many things thrown his way,” she went on. “Who would have ever thought about what happened [with the Supreme Court overturning] Roe v. Wade? Well, maybe we saw it coming, but still we didn’t believe it. The gun violence in this country is absolutely appalling. We didn’t see the war in Ukraine coming.”

Biden, 71, also blamed Republicans for her husband’s challenges passing his agenda. However, it was Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democratic senator, who nixed Biden’s Build Back Better plan last December, CNN noted, and more recently dismissed any climate or tax provisions in the Democrats’ new economic legislation.

“I know there are so many nay-sayers who say we’ll get slammed in the midterms. Okay. The Republicans are working hard, they stick together, for good or evil. So, we just have to work harder,” she said.

Her remarks come amid dismal ratings for President Biden, with just 33 percent approval according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. The same survey found that only 13 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction.

The First Lady went on to lament that she, too, has been distracted by “problems of the moment.”

“I was saying to myself, ‘Okay, I was second lady. I worked on community colleges. I worked on military families. I’ve worked on cancer.’ They were supposed to be my areas of focus. But then when we got [in the White House,] I had to be, with all that was happening, the first lady of the moment.”

Biden also bizarrely took American youth to task for not doing enough against the Supreme Court’s abortion decision.

“So many young girls, my own grandchildren included, went up to the Supreme Court and marched. I say, ‘Okay, good for you. But what are you going to do next? You feel good about yourself because you voiced your opinion but what are you going to do next? What is your plan?’”