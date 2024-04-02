WATCH: RFK – ‘Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Donald Trump’ April 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rfk-biden-is-a-bigger-threat-to-democracy-than-donald-trump/ Email Print Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy said Biden is a bigger threat to democracy for being the first president to censor political opponents. CNN: “When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that is equal to Biden?”RFK JR: “Biden is much worse threat to democracy.. President Biden is the first president history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech” pic.twitter.com/zmtgNGn6Ke— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024 democracyDonald TrumpJoe BidenRFK