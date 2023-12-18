Kanye West compares himself to Hitler and disses Jews in filmed tirade

In filmed rant, the rapper went off on ‘Jewish niggas’ several times, and compared himself to Jesus and Hitler in a tirade against sponsors.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West launched into a 10-minute tirade Friday among a group of friends, offering conspiracy theories linking American schools to “Zionists,” “Rothschilds,” and “Jewish niggas.”

Standing in a small Las Vegas hotel room in a small crowd, some of whom live-streamed his monologue, the famed rapper and clothing designer known as Ye spoke quickly, in an often incoherent stream of thought.

“It is our money, nigga. It is our country, nigga. They stole it from us – it’s the pyramids, nigga. It’s pyramids. It’s St. Louis, Missouri… it’s the Jewish niggas…They put us in the school, the Rothschilds.”

At a different point in the ten-minute tirade, he said, “”All you rich niggas got your kids in those Zionist schools,” without naming any institution in particular.







Kanye west went on a wild rant 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zUewPIwpEx — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 15, 2023

West claimed there 60 million Jews worldwide – compared to an actual 14 million.

“”We don’t have to bow to this s**t. It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

It is unclear who the “60 million” Americans West was referring to.

He also immediately followed that line by saying, “Fifty percent of our deaths are abortion. Twenty-five percent are in prison,” both issues of great concern in the black community, although again his numbers were off the mark.

Ye has also defended himself in the past against accusations that he is an antisemite by saying that he was a black Jew.

Ye, who is bipolar, also lashed out against Jews when he said, “I don’t want to hear s**t from any of these Jewish niggas, ‘Oh, he’s having an episode.'”

The rambling nature of the anger-filled rant, which also included targets such as his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and former president Donald Trump, brings up the possibility that he was off his medications when he spoke.

Others who raised his particular ire were former business partners such as Balenciaga which dropped him over the past year after he made venomous antisemitic statements and praised the Nazis and Adolf Hitler in several online forums, including podcasts and on X.

Hitler crept back into his speech in this context, when he apparently compared himself to the German leader, saying: “Who got the hospitals? These Zionists, niggas. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that…. Bring your sponsorships to that.”