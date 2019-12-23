Knife-wielding Palestinian shot crossing into Israel from Gaza

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli security forces during a protest along the border with Israel, in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, Dec. 20, 2019. (Flash90/Fadi Fahd)

By World Israel News Staff

IDF soldiers fired and wounded a Palestinian who was armed with a knife as he tried to cross from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Monday, according to an Israeli military statement.

“A suspect was identified crossing the security fence from the southern Gaza Strip into Israel,” said the IDF.

“The suspect pulled a knife at the troops and in response the troops fired at him. The suspect was apprehended by the troops and was evacuated for medical treatment and further questioning,” the statement continued.

The phenomenon of incursions is a recurring challenge for Israelis soldiers. Last week, an armed terrorist from the Gaza Strip was caught on camera attempting to cross over into Israel. The IDF said that it shot him before he could.

Later in the week, a number of rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza. The shells were intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system, according to the Israeli military.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu-Rukun, later announced that in response to the rocket fire, the fishing zone off Gaza’s coast would be restricted from 14 to 10 nautical miles.

In early December, thousands of Palestinians resumed the practice, after a three-week pause, of descending upon the border with Israel and confronting Israeli security forces on a weekly basis on Fridays.