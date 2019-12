An armed terrorist from the Gaza Strip was caught on camera attempted to cross over into Israel on Tuesday night. The IDF shot him before he could. The condition of the terrorist is unknown.

This is the armed terrorist who attempted to infiltrate into #Israel from #Gaza earlier tonight.

His (unfulfilled) objective: to murder Israeli families living less than a mile away.

We stopped him before he could. pic.twitter.com/gQvXqVgfwm

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 17, 2019