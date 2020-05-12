Leading Zionist group condemns Biden’s plan to resume US aid to PA

“It is utterly immoral to fund the PA,” said the ZOA statement.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) issued a statement Friday strongly criticizing presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s plan to “reinstate the immoral and unlawful Obama-Biden administration policy of sending massive amounts of American taxpayer funds to the anti-peace, terrorist Palestinian-Arab regime.”

The ZOA said the U.S. had given billions of dollars to the Palestinian Authority (PA) before President Donald Trump finally stopped the payments in 2018.

Meanwhile, the PA has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year on “pay to slay” payments to Arab terrorists.

“Biden’s stated intention to resume sending U.S. tax dollars to the PA will enable the PA to finance terrorism and the murder and maiming of more innocent Jews and Americans,” the ZOA statement said.

“It is utterly immoral to fund the PA while it continues to incite hatred and terror, glorify Jews killers in the media, and names PA schools, streets, government buildings, public squares and sports teams in honor of terrorists.”

The ZOA said, in addition to being immoral, Biden’s proposed payments are also illegal, citing the Taylor Force Law, the Consolidated and Further Continuing Appropriations Act of 2015, and the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act.

The ZOA also criticized Biden’s plans to “re-open the illegal terrorist PLO mission in Washington, D.C.” and “re-open a separate consulate in Jerusalem for anti-peace Palestinian Arabs.”

The group urged Biden “to promptly retract his harmful statements and anti-peace, pro terrorist policy plans.”

Last week, Biden told the Jewish Telegraph Agency, “I will reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, find a way to re-open the PLO’s diplomatic mission in Washington, and resume the decades-long economic and security assistance efforts to the Palestinians that the Trump Administration stopped.”

Despite previously cutting funding to the PA, the Trump administration announced last month that it will give the PA $5 million to help fight the coronavirus.