LIBEL: Israelis murder non-Jews, Al-Quds University professor claims on PA TV August 6, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/libel-israelis-murder-non-jews-al-quds-university-professor-claims-on-pa-tv/ Email Print Israelis think that if they can’t expel the non-Jews, they can kill them, Palestinian “Israeli affairs expert” Dr. Rula Hardal claimed on official PA TV, Palestinian Media Watch reports. Hardal had studied at Haifa University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. anti-SemitismLibelPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian incitement