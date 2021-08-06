Search

LIBEL: Israelis murder non-Jews, Al-Quds University professor claims on PA TV

Israelis think that if they can’t expel the non-Jews, they can kill them, Palestinian “Israeli affairs expert” Dr. Rula Hardal claimed on official PA TV, Palestinian Media Watch reports.

Hardal had studied at Haifa University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.