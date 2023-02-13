Likud files complaint against Tel Aviv mayor for ‘inciting violence and civil rebellion’

Claiming that Israel is turning into a dictatorship under the Netanyahu government, Huldai said that “dictatorships only become democratic again with bloodshed.”

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is filing a complaint against Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai for “inciting violence and civil rebellion,” Hebrew-language N12 reported.

At noon, tens of thousands protested in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem against the government’s plan to implement judicial reform.

“States can turn from a democracy into a dictatorship, as is happening here. Dictatorships only become democratic again with bloodshed,” Huldai said in an interview with Channel 13.

“I am appealing to all serious people who know the State of Israel — you have to understand that there is no right or left here; there are bad guys versus good guys,” he said.

“They always try to take a minor issue and turn it into an incitement,” Huldai said in response.

“I will not stop telling the truth, even if it is hard to hear. Dictatorship is force, and force can only be resisted with force, so the legislators should stop and not to bring us to that point.”

Notably, following a speech from President Isaac Herzog pleading for compromise, the coalition has reportedly agreed to delay final votes on the measures until next week, creating time for negotiations with the opposition parties.

A majority of Israelis voted for the Netanyahu government, as noted by the prime minister following a large demonstration in Tel Aviv last month and claims that the country was moving away from democracy.

“Several months ago, there was a huge demonstration, the mother of all demonstrations,” Prime Minister Netanyahu stated. “Millions of people took to the streets to vote in the [November] elections. One of the main topics that they voted on was reforming the judicial system.”

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, who is also a leader of the ongoing protests, nevertheless took to Twitter to condemn Huldai’s remarks.

“Our fight is for Israeli democracy, not a fight between us,” he wrote. “The pain and fear are understandable and have their place, but we must immediately stop the violent discourse. Huldai’s call is dangerous, out of place and more than that – it harms the righteous struggle.”

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a criminal investigation to be opened against the mayor.

“The mayor of Tel Aviv has no immunity and no privilege to incite murder. His call is serious, and he must be questioned about it and stand trial,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.

Reacting to the criticism, Huldai blamed the government for instigation violence, insinuating that the only way to do so would be to stop the reforms.

“In the interview, I spoke about a painful historical truth. The responsibility for preventing bloodshed rests with those who decide in the Knesset and turn Israel into a dictatorship. They have the duty to stop the legislative process, reach negotiations and prevent it,” he said.

Earlier this month, police launched an investigation against prominent Israeli lawyer David Hodek, a war hero, who threatened violence if the reforms go through.

A couple of days later, former IAF pilot Ze’ev Raz stated, “If a prime minister rises and assumes dictatorial powers, he is a dead man, it’s that simple.”

In response, police said they opened a probe into Raz on “suspicion of incitement and threats.”

Despite the protests against judicial reform, including rowdy behavior inside the Knesset, the first reading was passed Monday in a 9-7 vote.