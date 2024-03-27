Netanyahu: Biden made ‘very, very bad move’ in UN

Israeli premier tells US Senator Biden ‘encouraged Hamas’ by refusing to veto UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday slammed the Biden administration’s decision Monday not to utilize America’s veto in the United Nations Security Council to block a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying the move “encouraged” the Hamas terror organization and has made it more difficult for Israel to reach a hostage deal with the Gaza terror group.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu hosted Florida Senator Rick Scott at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem and thanked him for visiting Jerusalem and for his unwavering support for the state of Israel.

During their meeting Netanyahu criticized the Biden administration’s refusal to impose a veto on the Security Council resolution, and defended Israel’s decision immediately after the vote to cancel a planned delegation to Washington, saying the cancellation sent a message to Hamas’ leadership that international pressure on Israel will not prevent the Jewish state from retrieving hostages held in Gaza.

“I thought the US decision in the Security Council was a very, very bad move,” Netanyahu told Senator Scott.

“The worst part about it was that it encouraged Hamas to take a hard line and to believe that international pressure will prevent Israel from freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas.”

“My decision not to send the delegation to Washington in the wake of that resolution was a message to Hamas: Don’t bet on this pressure, it’s not going to work. I hope they got the message.”

Another Republican lawmaker, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, is also in Israel this week.

Senator Graham met with Netanyahu on Tuesday, and addressed reporters Wednesday at Jerusalem’s King David Hotel, pushing back on claims that Israel has used starvation as a weapon of war is a modern-day “blood libel.”

“You’re talking about an accusation that is just a blood libel,” South Carolina’s senior senator said.

“Never in the history of warfare have I seen such an effort by one of the protagonists in a war to lessen the effect on the population of the other side,” Graham continued.