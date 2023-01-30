Majority of online antisemitism comes from pro-Palestinian far-left, government report shows

Screenshot from the documentary 'Crossing the Line 2,' which shows rising anti-Semitism on US campuses. (Courtesy)

Three cities in the U.S. – New York, Lost Angeles and Washington – were ranked in the top 5 cities worldwide for online antisemitism.

By World Israel News Staff

The overwhelming majority of antisemitism online stems from the pro-Palestinian progressive left, according to a new report released by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

The report, which was presented by Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli in Sunday’s cabinet meeting found that 68 percent of antisemitic discourse on social media “originates in Palestinian or in progressive pro-Palestinian circles.”

According to Chikli, “antisemitism is changing the way it manifests and it is increasingly focusing on hatred towards the Jewish state and the denial of its right to exist.”

While antisemitic incidents in general decreased in 2022 from the previous year (in which a lot was prompted by Israel’s May conflict with Hamas), there was a 13% increase in violent antisemitic incidents.

50% of the total number of antisemitic incidents in France including physical assault and three of those ended with murder.

In the U.S., however, there was a “noticeable jump” in the all-round number of antisemitic incidents in 2022, Chikli said, with “hostile atmospheres” towards Jews to blame, and in particular towards Jewish students on college campuses “especially if they identify as Zionists.”

The countries with the highest rates of antisemitic attacks in 2022 were the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Antisemitic discourse online increased in 2022 from the five years before it.

Three cities in the U.S. – New York, Lost Angeles and Washington — were ranked in the top 5 cities for online antisemitism, and were joined by Paris and Berlin.

“The State of Israel has a duty to lead the fight against antisemitism and to act in order to expand the adoption of the IHRA definition [for antisemitism], in as many countries and institutions as possible,” Chikli said.

Chikli also told the Ynet newspaper on Sunday the Palestinian Authority was a “neo-Nazi entity” that was “antisemitic to its core” and that Israel needs to investigate other alternatives to it because it is “the source of the problems and terrorism.”

“The most anti-Semitic political entity on earth is the Palestinian Authority, in which 93% of the population advocates anti-Semitic positions,” he said, citing an Anti-Defamation League report.

He noted that PA President Mahmoud Abbas is “an avowed Holocaust denier, who accused Israel of committing 50 holocausts while standing on German soil,” and pointed to the PA “law that the more Jews you kill, the more money you get,” referencing to its pay-for-slay policy paying stipends to terrorists and their families.

A study released this week found that social media giants are failing to properly monitor Jew-hatred and Holocaust denial, and are removing only 20% of antisemitic content from their sites.