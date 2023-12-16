Man who converted to Christianity from Islam assaulted by family

‘If they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them.’ (Qur’an 4:89)

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

There were people who warned that this kind of thing would start happening in America. They were vilified, marginalized, and deplatformed as “Islamophobes.” But like so many who were dismissed in recent years as “hatemongers” and “conspiracy theorists,” they were right all along.

Nashville’s WZTV reported that a Muslim family was arrested Tuesday on assault charges. Nick Kadum, his wife Rawaa Khawaji, and their son John Kadum are all accused of participating in the beating and abuse of another son for the crime of converting to Christianity.

The young man, unnamed in media reports, was discovered when Nashville police “responded to a welfare check” after his employer had contacted police with concerns over how he was being treated at home. Police found him “cut haphazardly” and with “lumps on his face.” He told the cops that his family had done the cutting and hitting when they found out that he had converted from Islam to Christianity. “The victim,” according to WZTV, “told officers his mother, brother, and father repeatedly punched him and spat in his face. Arrest records show his mother then took a knife and scratched the back of his right hand with it.”

The family members who were assaulting him also “demanded he take back his Christianity belief and say he was a Muslim during the attacks.” The young victim told the police that the family had kept at it right up to the moment when the police officers arrived. Those officers found him “trembling and wide-eyed” and with his hair “disheveled.” He was taken to a local hospital.

The father and brother, Nick and John Kadum, were charged with domestic assault and bodily injury. Loving mom, because she used a knife, got a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Fox News, John and Nick were released Tuesday afternoon, while Rawaa Khawaji “remains in custody on a charge of domestic violence.”

None of the available media reports give any information about whether or not the victim is still living at home. He should not be. His life is in serious danger.

This time he was beaten, spat upon, and scratched with a knife, but if he is alone with his father, mother, and brother again, he could be murdered. This is because, yet again, Islam is not the cuddly and inexplicably “hijacked” religion that the media has relentlessly told us it was since 9/11. In reality, someone who leaves Islam is risking his life. It is not “Islamophobes” who say this, but Islamic law.

The death penalty for leaving Islam is primarily based on the Qur’an: “They wish you would disbelieve as they disbelieved so you would be alike. So do not take from among them allies until they emigrate for the cause of Allah. But if they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them and take not from among them any ally or helper.” (Qur’an 4:89) Supporting that is a statement attributed to Muhammad, the prophet of Islam: “Whoever changed his Islamic religion, then kill him” (Bukhari 9.84.57).

What’s more, the death penalty for apostasy is part of Islamic law according to all the schools of Islamic jurisprudence, both Sunni and Shi’ite. This means that it simply isn’t true that some forms of Islam teach it while others don’t, and proclaim that ex-Muslims are perfectly safe. The death penalty for leaving Islam is universally held. Not all Muslims will put it into practice, just as all Christians don’t love their enemies and turn the other cheek, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the most renowned and prominent Muslim cleric in the world, has stated, “The Muslim jurists are unanimous that apostates must be punished, yet they differ as to determining the kind of punishment to be inflicted upon them. The majority of them, including the four main schools of jurisprudence (Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i, and Hanbali) as well as the other four schools of jurisprudence (the four Shiite schools of Az-Zaidiyyah, Al-Ithna-‘ashriyyah, Al-Ja’fariyyah, and Az-Zaheriyyah) agree that apostates must be executed.”

Qaradawi also once famously said, “If they had gotten rid of the apostasy punishment, Islam wouldn’t exist today.” In other words, there are people who long to leave but are afraid that if they do so, they will be killed. Then there are some courageous souls such as this young man in Nashville. May he be safe both from his dangerous family and the deluded multiculturalists who enable such people.