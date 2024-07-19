Netanyahu-Biden meeting depends on president’s recovery from Covid

PM Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and then Vice-President Joe Biden at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2016. (AP/Michel Euler)

Biden’s COVID diagnosis coincides with increasing calls among Democratic leaders for him to exit the race over concerns of mental decline and faulty speech.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Washington, US President Joe Biden’s COVID diagnosis may prevent a direct meeting between the two leaders.

Biden announced that he had tested positive for COVID and went to Maryland to self-isolate and recover.

His COVID diagnosis coincides with increasing calls among Democratic senators, representatives, and donors for him to exit the race over concerns over his age-related mental acuity decline and speech lapses.

“We have every expectation that the two leaders will have a chance to see each other while Prime Minister Netanyahu is in town,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing, according to the AFP news agency.

“I can’t tell you at this point what that [meeting] exactly is going to look like. We need to make sure that the president’s health and his recovery from COVID takes priority and if and how that might affect a discussion with the prime minister,” Kirby said.

Netanyahu is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris during his visit.

Netanyahu and Biden last met in October when he traveled to Israel following the October 7th massacre, marking the first time a sitting US president has visited the Jewish State during a war.

If the meeting goes ahead, it would be Netanyahu’s first trip to the White House since 2022.

Netanyahu’s address to Congress is likely to be controversial with Democrats, particularly after the Knesset passed a resolution on Thursday rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian State.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has threatened to arrest any congressional officials who get “out of hand” during Netanyahu’s visit.

Hundreds of progressive congressional staffers and some Democratic lawmakers vowed to protest or boycott Netanyahu’s address.

“There will be extra sergeants at arms on the floor,” said Johnson, speaking at a Republican Jewish Coalition event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention on Thursday. “If anybody gets out of hand, we’re gonna arrest people.”