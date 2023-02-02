Netanyahu meets with Macron in Paris, main topic is Iran

PM Benjamin Netanyahu (l) was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Feb. 2, 2023.. (Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

The prime minister’s focus is the Iranian threat, but he will also meet with entrepreneurs interested in investing in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Paris Thursday afternoon to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The main topic of our talk will be Iran, of course, and the joint efforts to fight its aggression and its aspiration to obtain nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu stated upon his departure.

“I will also meet with French Jewish community representatives and representatives of the business community in France, who are interested in investing in the State of Israel,” he said.

The two leaders spoke at length about ways to confront the Iranian nuclear threat. Netanyahu stressed that deterrence with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East needs to be strengthened. He also called for imposing significant sanctions on the Iranian regime and for the Revolutionary Guards to be included on the EU terrorism list.

They also discussed the regional arena and the need to maintain regional stability, especially in Lebanon, and opportunities to expand the circle of peace.

“At the same time, we are continuing to expand the circle of peace,” Netanyahu said before embarking on the trip.

“After years of covert meetings and my historic visit to Chad, today was another historic day: Together with the President of Chad, we opened the Chadian Embassy in Israel, and we will continue to expand and deepen the circle of peace with additional countries, both near and far.”

Sudan is also expected to join the Abraham Accords in the coming days.