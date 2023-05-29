Netanyahu to Erdogan: We’ll raise Israel-Turkey ties to new heights

By World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory in a phone call on Monday.

According to a readout from his office, the two leaders “agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights.”

Netanyahu told Erdogan that he is committed to expanding the “circle of peace” and to strengthening relations with Turkey, the statement said.

For his part, Erdogan expressed his thanks for the Israeli search and rescue aid following the recent earthquake that devastated his country, according to the readout.

Meanwhile in Jerusalem, crowds of Muslims celebrated Erdogan’s victory on Sunday evening at the Temple Mount, chanting “Khyber, Khyber al-Yehud” – an explicit call for the massacre of Jews as occurred in the Khyber battle in 629.

According to Israeli journalist Yoni ben Menachem, public Islamic figures from eastern Jerusalem have helped Erdogan’s election campaign in recent weeks.