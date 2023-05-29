JERUSALEM: Islamists celebrating Erdogan election win call for massacre of Jews May 29, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/jerusalem-islamists-celebrating-erdogan-election-win-call-for-massacre-of-jews/ Email Print Crowds of Muslims celebrated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidential election victory Sunday evening at the Temple Mount, chanting “Khyber, Khyber al-Yehud” – an explicit call for the massacre of Jews as occurred in the Khyber battle in 629. According to Israeli journalist Yoni ben Menachem, public Islamic figures from eastern Jerusalem have helped Erdogan’s election campaign in recent weeks. הר הבית- חגיגות שמחה עם היוודע דבר ניצחונו של ארדואן בבחירות בטורקיה. ‘ח’יבר, ח’יבר יא יהוד”, קוראים בקהל. אישי ציבור ממזרח ירושלים סייעו לקמפיין הבחירות של ארדואן בשבועות האחרונים. pic.twitter.com/uSQCSiS4Or — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) May 29, 2023 AntisemitismEastern JerusalemJewish genocideRadical IslamRecep Tayyip ErdoganTemple Mount