Nikki Haley assails fellow GOP candidate Ramaswamy over call to cut Israel aid August 21, 2023 Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (AP/Sean Rayford)(AP/Sean Rayford)Nikki Haley assails fellow GOP candidate Ramaswamy over call to cut Israel aid "Support for Israel is both the morally right and strategically smart thing to do. As president, I will never abandon Israel." By World Israel News Staff Former U.S. ambassador the UN and GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley slammed fellow Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for calling to cut financial aid to Israel by 2028. During his appearance on "Stay Free with Russell Brand" on Rumble last week, Ramaswamy expressed his ambition to extend the Abraham Accords, thereby rendering further aid to Israel "unnecessary" after the current aid package concludes in 2028. Haley accused Ramaswamy of seeking to end the "special bond" between the U.S. and Israel, saying the suggestion is "completely wrong." "Support for Israel is both the morally right and strategically smart thing to do. Both countries are stronger and safer because of our ironclad friendship. As president, I will never abandon Israel," she said. As a staunch supporter of Israel throughout her tenure as South Carolina's governor and then as the UN ambassador during the Trump era, Haley consistently championed the U.S.-Israel alliance on the international stage. Meanwhile, in his interview, Ramaswamy said he envisions an "Abraham Accords 2.0," encompassing nations like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Indonesia, to help Israel stand "on its own two feet." Read Hours before Knesset vote, Biden reiterates call for Israel to slow judicial reform process Discussing the original Abraham Accords, which involved the UAE and Bahrain, and later included Sudan and Morocco, Ramaswamy emphasized: "I want to get Israel to the place where it is negotiated back into the infrastructure of the rest of the Middle East. We should not be worried about holding one nation or one region hostage over one particular question relating to Palestine." The Ohio-born businessman is currently polling in third place behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Haley, in a post on X (previously known as Twitter), insinuated that Ramaswamy's suggestions were in line with his past policy proposals, which, according to her, could jeopardize U.S. security. Haley and Ramaswamy will share the stage in the GOP presidential debate scheduled for Wednesday.