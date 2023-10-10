NOT JUST ISRAEL: Hamas vows to cleanse world of Christianity

Hamas co-founder speaks of a world with “no Zionism or treacherous Christianity,” says full Islamic control of planet will ensure justice for all.

By World Israel News Staff

Following a massive Hamas attack that killed 900 in Israel, resurfaced video footage of a senior member of the terror group indicates that the organization’s goals may be to usher in Islamic control of the entire world.

“We are not talking about liberating our land alone. We believe in what our Prophet Muhammad said: ‘Allah drew the ends of the world near one another for my sake, and I have seen its eastern and western ends. The dominion of my nation would reach those ends that have been drawn near me,'” said Mahmoud al-Zahar, a co-founder of Hamas, in a December 2022 video that has attracted attention once again.

“The entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will come under [a system] where there is no injustice, no oppression, no Zionism, no treacherous Christianity and no killings and crimes like those being committed against the Palestinians, and against the Arabs in all the Arab countries, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and other countries,” he said in the video, which was translated and published by watchdog group MEMRI.

This Hamas Commander says this is not about land, not just Palestine. “The entire planet will be under our law, there will be no more Jews or Christian traitors.” Only then, if everyone adopts his law, will there be peace. pic.twitter.com/97sWBcH8yJ — CSW Latinoamérica (@CSWLatAm) October 8, 2023

Al-Zahar, who once served as the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, has justified the intentional murder of Israeli and Jewish children in past media statements.

In a May 2021 interview with Sky News, Al-Zahar admitted that Hamas intentionally targets Israeli civilian communities with rocket fire.

“is the degree of the resistance movement, particularly in Gaza, to attack the Israeli targets at very important points, including most of the overcrowded area in the civilian society. So for how long the Israeli will accept that, I think this is the main issue,” he said.

However, Al-Zahar denied the reality that such a strategy is a clear violation of human rights and considered a war crime under international law.

“This is not against Israeli communities. This is against Israeli occupation. This is against Israeli aggression,” he said.