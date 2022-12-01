NY Jewish mom and 4 kids mowed down by hit-and-run driver

Children and adults cross a street in a Brooklyn borough home to many ultra-Orthodox Jewish families. (AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Jewish family, including mother and four children, hospitalized after SUV driver plows into them on Brooklyn street, flees the scene.

By World Israel News Staff

A Jewish family, including a mother and four children, were hit by a car on a New York street on Wednesday evening and pinned under a school bus, as the driver sped away from the scene.

The adult victim, who has not been named, is 41 years old. According to a New York Post report, she was walking with a baby in stroller and a 3-year-old toddler by her side in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The woman was reportedly collecting her two older children, ages 8 and 5, from a school bus stop when a speeding white Mercedes SUV ignored several stop signs and slammed into the family.

All five of them were struck by the vehicle, with a witness, Joanne Johnson, describing the stroller as being in “just terrible” condition and flattened “on the ground.”

Johnson told the Post that the woman, who was trapped under the bus, “was crying, probably thinking that she was going to die, thinking about her children of course. So it was very dramatic.”

She said she heard the woman yell “help me and my kids, my kids.”

“At that moment, you just have to pray because it’s scary,” the witness added. “It was so loud and tense.”

The mother and children were transported to a nearby hospital. Two of the children have already been released from the hospital, and the other two are listed in stable condition.

The mother is currently being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU.)

New York City police said they located the vehicle involved in the incident abandoned not far from the scene but were still searching for the driver.

Shortly before the crash, police had attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop.

According to the Post report, witnesses said they saw a woman fleeing the vehicle on foot.