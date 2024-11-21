Oct. 7 survivor Noa Argamani surprises fellow former hostage on her 10th birthday

After Argamani knocks on the front door, the birthday girl opens it and is thrilled to see the two women surprise her

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Noa Argamani, who was abducted by Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists during their deadly rampage across southern Israel last Oct. 7, helped surprise another former hostage kidnapped during the onslaught in Israel on Monday with pastries for her 10th birthday.

Argamani, 27, who was taken from the Nova music festival and rescued by IDF soldiers, and Hila Rotem Shoshani, 13, who was released in a hostage deal, together surprised Emily Hand at her home in honor of her birthday.

A video from the scene that was shared on Instagram shows Argamani and Shoshani arriving at Hand’s house, carrying trays with what appear to be traditional Moroccan donuts and a birthday candle.

After Argamani knocks on the front door, the birthday girl opens it and is thrilled to see the two women surprise her

Emily Hand spent her 9th birthday as a hostage in Gaza. This year, on her 10th birthday, she was surprised by former hostages Noa Argamani and Hila Shoshani who came to celebrate her first birthday since being released. Here’s to many more happy birthdays, Emily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wtn5qbZPyP — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 20, 2024

Irish-Israeli citizen Hand was at Shoshani’s house for a sleepover when they were both taken captive by Hamas terrorists who attacked their community of Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023.

They were held captive for almost two months and eventually released as part of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas on Nov. 25, 2023. Hand was one of the youngest hostages abducted by the terrorists on Oct. 7.

Shoshani’s mother, Raaya, was also taken hostage by Hamas. She was released on Nov. 29 of last year as part of a temporary ceasefire deal, brokered by Qatar and the United States, between Hamas and Israel.

Argamani was rescued on June 8 of this year, when Israeli soldiers raided the apartment where she was being held in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Three other hostages were also rescued during the same IDF raid.