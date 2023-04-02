One soldier injured in Gush Etzion ramming attack released from the hospital, two other soldiers in stable condition

Israeli forces work at the site of a ramming attack in Beit Ummar, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

IDF soldier injured in ramming attack discharged from hospital overnight, while two others remain hospitalized in serious and moderate condition.

By TPS

Officials from Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem confirmed Sunday morning that overnight two IDF soldiers who were injured in a car ramming terrorist attack near the Arab village of Beit Umma in Judea, northwest of Hebron, were brought there for treatment.

The hospital reported Sunday morning that both of the victims are 20 years old.

One is reported to have been lightly injured, and was released during the night after receiving treatment.

The second soldier is said to be in moderate condition, having suffered injuries to the lower body.

He was operated overnight at the hospital and his condition is reported as stable at this time.

The third soldier injured in the attack was evacuated in serious condition to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

Hospital officials said that the victim’s condition had stabilized, though he remains in serious condition.

The IDF earlier confirmed that in the drive-by attack carried three IDF soldiers were injured who were acting to secure the roads in the area.

Another soldier who was operating in the area killed the terrorist.

One soldier did not need to be taken to the hospital for treatment.