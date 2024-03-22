Palestinian murdered by twin for alleged Israeli collaboration

Palestinian terrorists at funeral of three terrorists killed in a raid by Israeli security forces last night in Jenin, September 20, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Jabarin allegedly provided information that led to targeted Israeli strikes, which killed three terrorists.

By Troy O. Fritzhand, The Algemeiner

In an act of brutality in the West Bank city of Jenin, a 19-year-old Palestinian was executed by his twin brother for allegedly collaborating with Israeli security forces, according to Palestinian media reports.

Karim Jabarin, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group, was caught and confessed his alleged crimes of working with Israel before he was killed by his brother and other PIJ operatives, Palestinian media reported.

Crowds of onlookers reportedly kicked and slapped Jabarin’s body, cursing him. His family disowned the young man and said, “We don’t know him,” according to the reports. Videos purporting to show the scene circulated on social media.

Warning: Viewer discretion advised

In the videos circulating online, the Palestinian mob can be seen rejoicing and celebrating Karim's execution. This includes the mother of one of the PIJ terrorists who were killed in the airstrike. She leans over Karim's dead body and slaps it, saying "May Allah not forgive… pic.twitter.com/YJQqzxscd7 — FJ (@Natsecjeff) March 21, 2024

Jabarin allegedly provided information that led to targeted Israeli strikes, including the killing on Wednesday of Ahmed Barkat, who last year was responsible for a fatal shooting at the Hermesh settlement in the West Bank, in a drone strike.

Such killings among Palestinians for those considered “collaborators” with Israel are somewhat common. According to B’Tselem, a left-wing Israeli NGO, more than 900 alleged collaborators were killed by their fellow Palestinians during the First Intifada in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and over 100 were killed in the Second Intifada in the early 2000s.

In Gaza, Palestinians who oppose the ruling Hamas terror group are often killed. During its violent uprising in the coastal enclave following Israel’s complete withdrawal from the territory in 2005, Hamas killed hundreds of those associated with Fatah, the rival party led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

During the current Gaza war, which Hamas started with its Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel, the terror group has executed those allegedly in contact with Israel or a “day after” plan without Hamas in power when the war is over. Last week, Hamas executed the leader of the Doghmush clan, after Israel was in contact with them to distribute aid in Gaza.

“Regarding the ongoing developments, the cowardly act of the Hamas militia assassinated the family’s leader and ten of its sons under the cover of darkness. We, in the Doghmush family, decided to take retribution against the killers, and they are known to us and those who issued the order to carry out this cowardly act,” the clan said in a statement.

“Since today, the Doghmush family considers the Hamas militias, its headquarters, and its members a legitimate target, and we warn the public … Since its coup in 2007, we have been telling the Hamas militias not to test our patience,” the statement added.