WATCH: Dozens of heavily armed terrorists fill the streets of Jenin April 15, 2024

Armed terrorists joined together for a 'welcome home ceremony' for a terrorist just released from prison. WATCH:Dozens of armed terrorists carrying Israeli military weapons openly wander about during a welcoming ceremony for a released terrorist in Jenin, Samaria.No good. pic.twitter.com/Rg39N0eW0x — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 14, 2024 IDFJeninTerrorismWeapons