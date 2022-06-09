Palestinian rioters attack police in Samaria

During a counterterrorism operation in Samaria, about 100 rioters attacked IDF forces with Molotov cocktails and rocks.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israeli forces operated in a number of locations throughout Judea and Samaria on Wednesday night to arrest wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity, including in the villages of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Nuba, Beitin, Mizra Asharkiya, Beit Umar and Sinjil.

IDF troops operated in the villages of Danaba and Akhtaba in Samaria and arrested two suspects.

During the operation in the city of Shechem (Nablus), about 100 rioters attacked the forces with Molotov cocktails and rocks. The troops responded with crowd-dispersing means. The soldiers arrested a suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at the forces.

In Khirbet Karama, a suspect involved in terrorist activity was arrested and a number of weapons were located and seized.

IDF troops operating in the village of Tamun in the Jordan Valley arrested two suspects.

A total of nine suspects were arrested across Judea and Samaria during the night. The suspects were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

There were no Israeli casualties.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in the past couple of months.

The latest attack occurred in Elad, in which two terrorists axed to death three Israeli men, leaving behind 16 orphans.

A week before that, Vyacheslav Golev was shot dead at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria.

In the attack before that, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist from Yabed shot to death five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In yet another attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Be’er Sheva, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis.

In fact, on Sunday morning, an elite police unit arrested two terrorists from Samaria who were on their way to launch an attack in Tel Aviv.