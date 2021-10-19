Palestinians attack Israeli Police outside Jerusalem’s Old City

Israeli police said Palestinians hurled rocks at police and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading into the Old City.

By Associated Press

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at a popular gathering place just outside Jerusalem’s Old City as thousands celebrated a Muslim holiday, a repeat of violence earlier this year that eventually led to the 11-day Gaza war in May.

Israeli police said Palestinians hurled rocks at police and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading into the Old City. It said 11 suspects were arrested.

Earlier, thousands of Palestinians had marched along the Old City walls and paused at the gate, where a scout band played the Palestinian national anthem. Tens of thousands prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa mosque in honor of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

Palestinians say Israeli police moved to restrict the annual gathering in and around Damascus Gate in what they saw as a provocation.

An Associated Press photographer said a few dozen youths began shouting at police and throwing water bottles, after which police fired stun grenades. The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it treated 17 people who were wounded.

Over the last two weeks, sporadic fights have broken out at Damascus Gate between Palestinians and Israelis, and between Palestinians and the police.