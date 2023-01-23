Pro-Hamas lobbying group in UK accuses Israeli lawmakers of racism

By World Israel News Staff

A pro-Palestinian, pro-Hamas lobbying group in the UK has launched a campaign accusing 25 Israeli lawmakers of racism.

Zaher Birawi, the head of EuroPal Forum, is a Muslim Brotherhood figure in the UK who has been pictured alongside Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In 2013 Israel’s Justice Ministry designated Biwari as a member of a terrorist organization – Hamas Headquarters in Europe – according to The Jerusalem Post.

In 2021, Europal Forum was declared by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz as a terrorist organization.

EuroPal this week said new Israeli policies, most of which have not been carried out, including “settlement expansion, enforced displacement, and annexation, should not be viewed in a vacuum but instead as the central modus operandi for the new Israeli government.”

The campaign targets, among others, senior ministers including, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Science Minister Ofir Akunis, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Transport Minister Miri Regev, Minister Meir Porush, and former envoy and MK Danny Danon.

Among the highlighted quotes is one from Danon from 2011 during rocket fire from Hamas in Gaza in which he said, “For every missile that falls in our southern towns, we retaliate by deleting a neighborhood in Gaza.”

In another quote, Foreign Affairs minister addresses Israeli Arabs, saying, “Those who view themselves as Palestinian . . . will receive all the assistance they need from us to move to Gaza on a one-way ticket.”

In the past, Birawi was behind a flotilla that aimed to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. His organization also helped Hamas terrorists carry out riots along the border with Israel.

Despite Birawi’s ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, which were exposed by Israel more than a decade ago, he still maintains close ties with high profile figures and politicians, among them, former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

According to Diaspora Minister and Social Equality Minister Amichai Shikli, organizations like Europal operate in the U.S. and Europe “under the guise of humanitarian activism and human rights.”

Their real goal, said Shikli, is to “undermine the very right of the State of Israel to exist.”

“The organizations are mostly motivated by a progressive extreme leftist ideology or an Islamist ideology,” Shikli told the Hebrew-language Ma’ariv daily.