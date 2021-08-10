Radio show host jailed for years of anti-Semitic broadcasts

Graham Hart repeatedly called Jews “vermin” and “filth,” praised Hitler, and even asked listeners to send him a gun.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

A British court sentenced a radio host from Cornwall to 32 months in prison for repeated anti-Semitic broadcasts over a four-year period.

Graham Hart, a 69-year-old former musician and host of the “Graham Hart Show” pleaded guilty to eight charges of inciting racial hatred.

Police began investigating Hart after receiving a dossier of Hart’s comments compiled by Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA). The file contained statements Hart made on air over a four-year period.

According to the CAA, “Hart repeatedly claimed that Jews are ‘filth’; questioned whether six million Jews were really murdered in the Holocaust; praised Adolf Hitler as ‘the greatest man of the twentieth century’; said that ‘is isn’t just the white people who hate the Jews … everyone hates the Jews. Everyone’; claimed that the Jews ‘run everything’, are ‘evil’ and are ‘not of this world’; and argued that the Jews have ‘got to go down, they’ve just got to go down’.

“Among numerous other inflammatory statements, he said: ‘To be honest, I get more and more pissed off every day at what I find out about the Jews. It just gets worse and worse and worse. And I have to say the more I find out, the more I hate you and the more I spread the word.’”

Hart’s statements also crossed the line between slurs and threatening incitement. In one show, the CAA documented him saying, “Let’s get rid of the Jews. It’s time for them to go…I’ve had enough of these people now … the chaos that they cause”; and “it’s always these same people that are behind everything. So, they’ve got to go. That’s the bottom line. How we’re going to do it…I don’t know”.

The CAA added other comments that included: ‘I can’t think what else we can do. I don’t want to go with bloodshed but if that’s what it’s going to take, let’s get it done’ and ‘I’m not armed….I wish I was. If anyone in the chatroom or any of the listeners want to send me a gun, it would be nice.’”

Hart’s social media accounts also mocked Jews, particularly portraying the Holocaust as a hoax. A police search of his home turned up numerous books and papers denying the Holocaust.

According to the BBC, Hart’s broadcasts “may have only been heard by about 30 people but there could be widespread dissemination by listening to archives and forwarding on the broadcasts.” The CAA stressed, however, that Hart’s rhetoric could still radicalize others or even lead to lone wolf attacks on Jews.

Nick Price, Head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division in the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Graham Hart used his position to influence people as a radio host to stir up racial hatred and incite violence against the Jewish race.

“I am pleased that he has been brought to justice and we have put an end to his abusive and insulting broadcasts. The CPS are committed to prosecuting hate crime and will continue to work as an independent body to ensure justice is served.”