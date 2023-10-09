Rocket fire reported in northern Israel, Ben Gurion Airport

Warning sirens sounded in Upper Galilee, a day after Hezbollah terrorists fired mortars at Israeli forces in the Golan Heights.

By World Israel News Staff

Residents of northern Israel reported hearing air raid sirens Monday afternoon, amid fears of a possible escalation on Israel’s border with Lebanon, while Israel’s largest airport was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF’s Home Front Command, warnings were issued for the towns of Ramot Naftali and Yiftach.

The sirens were sounded at 2:00 p.m., following a heavy barrage by Gaza terrorists on southern Israel and the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

Preliminary reports say a single projectile landed in an open area on the Israeli side of the border. There are no reports currently of injuries or damage.

Hezbollah terrorists fired mortars at an IDF position in the Golan Heights Sunday morning, though the Lebanon-Israel frontier has remained largely quiet since Hamas launched its invasion Saturday morning.

Addition volleys of rockets were fired at central Israel, with sirens sounded in Holon and Rishon Letzion.

At least four people were injured when a rocket struck a residential area in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon shortly after noon Monday.

One of the victims is listed in critical condition, while a woman was seriously injured. Two other victims are in light condition.

A rocket which landed in Ashdod left a 50-year-old woman seriously injured.

Israel’s largest airport, Ben Gurion International Airport, was hit by a rocket during the early afternoon barrage. No injuries were reported, though it is unclear if there was any damage.