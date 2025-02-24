Senator Fetterman’s staffers quit in protest of his support for Israel

At least six aides to the Pennsylvania Democrat have resigned recently in protest of his pro-Israel stance.

By World Israel News Staff

A number of staffers working for Senator John Fetterman have resigned recently in protest of the Pennsylvania Democrat’s open support for the State of Israel during its war against the Hamas terror organization, Yedioth Aharanoth reported Sunday.

The number of resignations rose to six on Friday, with the departure of Communications Director Charlie Hills.

Fetterman’s Legislative Director Tré Easton has also announced his plans to leave Fetterman’s office, a departure which will raise the number of resignations to seven.

A month earlier, Fetterman’s communications director, Carrie Adams, resigned after she went public with her dissatisfaction with the senator’s positions vis-à-vis Israel and the war against Hamas.

“I don’t agree with him,” Adams told The Free Press. “I have a sense that his international views are a lot less nuanced than my generation, because when he was growing up, it was might makes right, and for my generation and younger who, of course, are the ones protesting this, they have a much more nuanced view of the region.”

Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff and three top communications staffers have also quit over the last year.

Citing sources familiar with the resignations, Sunday’s report claimed that the staffers quit due to differences with the senator regarding Israel.

One former staffer claimed that the office work environment was “almost entirely consumed by Israel-related matters.”

Fetterman, who campaigned as a progressive in the competitive 2022 Senate race in Pennsylvania, has since frustrated some within the Democratic caucus, softening his positions on some issues and at times cooperating with Congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Fetterman became the sole Democrat to vote to confirm Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, who was confirmed by the Senate 54 to 46.