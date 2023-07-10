Search

SHOCKING: Israeli Biden corruption case witness, now in hiding, details allegations against president’s family

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/shocking-israeli-biden-corruption-case-witness-now-in-hiding-details-allegations-against-presidents-family/
Email Print

The “missing witness” from the Biden corruption investigation, Israeli professor Dr. Gal Luft, has laid out his bribery allegations against the president’s family in an extraordinary video filmed in an undisclosed location while he’s on the run, perhaps for the rest of his life.